You take money, bags of rice from politicians and complain of hardship – Ayisha Modi fires Ghanaians

The dwindling fortunes of the economic situation in the country have compelled some citizens to embark on protests and express their displeasure physically and on social media.



Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has chided the attitude of some individuals when it comes to elections to determine who leads the nation.



According to her, Ghanaians should blame themselves for the hardship bedeviling them because most people vote for candidates based on money and other items offered to them but not the person’s capabilities and vision.



Ayisha Modi noted that it is high time Ghanaians rise above partisanship and what they are offered by politicians during elections because it contributes to the predicament the nation finds itself in.



“People are obsessed with NDC and NPP, but good leadership is about what you can do for the country. Ghanaians should wise up and think properly. Some people will sell their children’s futures when they are offered a bag of rice, or oil by politicians during elections. I don’t blame these people [politicians], I blame Ghanaians.



“Even though you gave them the power, they only come to your homes when they need you. After winning elections, how many of them embark on house-to-house visits to listen to your problem?” she said in a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb.



She continued: “Those of you who are petty traders and have catered to your children for them to complete school, traveled to Dubai and other places, and been killed, are you pleased? Is this all you guys are thinking about?”





In recent times, elections have been turned into an avenue for electorates to amass wealth where people are offered money to cast their vote in favor of a particular candidate.



The act has been condemned by political parties and other state institutions, however, it is yet to be known how measures could be implemented to subdue the canker in politics.



