You sign terrible deals and run to IMF – Blakk Rasta slams government over $7m KIA brouhaha

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has lambasted the government for its deal with Frontiers Healthcare Services where the nation gained a paltry amount out of the total deal.



According to him, it is astonishing why the government would sign a deal where the country gets under $7m while Frontiers Healthcare Services earned over $87m at the behest of the economy.



The radio personality questioned the deal signed by the government and indicated he wouldn’t be surprised if Frontiers Healthcare System is owned by someone who is part of the present Akufo-Addo-led government.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta lambasted the government for signing such deals and running to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



“My brother, my sister, when did Frontier Health Services come into the country, and who owns it? I'm getting bits and pieces of information that I want to gather before I come out totally. Is this outfit owned by politicians in this government? Is it owned by some relatives of these people in power? They took a whopping 90% from all the COVID testing and gave only 10% to Ghana,” he said.



“That was the deal Ghana signed. We signed all these terrible, careless deals and then we ran to IMF like common cheap beggars begging the colonialists to come to our aid. What a disgraceful government. Are you not surprised that we have gold, we have diamond, we have Bauxite, and all these things yet every now and then we are knocking on the door of the IMF, are you not surprised?” he quizzed.



Blakk Rasta made the remarks after Frontier Healthcare Services Limited, the company contracted by the government of Ghana to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) was reported to have made over $80 million more than the government.



According to a report by JoyNews, data from the Airport Company in response to a Right to Information request it filed, showed that Frontier Healthcare Services got $87.5 million from its testing services at the airport ($84 million from arrival testing and $3.5 million from departure testing).



The government of Ghana, on the other hand, got $6 million from arrival testing and $180,000 from departure testing during the same period.



The report indicated that the data from the Airport Company shows that the Frontiers claimed over 90% of the earnings from the COVID-19 testing – 92% of income from arrival testing and 94% of income from departure testing.



The government of Ghana got less than 10% of the total revenue from the testing - 7% from arrival testing and 6% from departure testing.



SB/NOQ



Watch E-Forum below.



