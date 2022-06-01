'You should have died instead of Osei Tutu' - Agradaa fumes in reply to Don Little

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, who now calls herself Evangelist Patricia, has said late Kumawood actor, Tutu should have lived for Don Little to die.



She said this after a video that has since gone viral on social media, saw Don Little in an interview asserting that the former priestess is still in the business of duping people in the guise of running a church.



“Animals like Don Little are just walking around while great men and people of dignity are losing their lives. This death should have been for Don Little.



“He is of no value, he is not counted among children and nor among adults. Tutu’s death should have been for Don Little, Don Little that's your death you missed,” she cussed in Twi.



The born again priestess went ahead to say she would throw the actor on a roof should she ever come face to face with him.



“You are like a small bird walking among us, neither can we count you among children or adults. The day I meet you, I will throw you on a roof with that stupid trend you want,” she added.



These shots thrown at Don Little boil down to some comments he made about the born-again priestess for finding other avenues to steal from Ghanaians.



Speaking on Adepa TV, Don Little told Ghanaians the former priestess is only pretending to have changed but is still in the business of duping people.



“Evangelist Mama Pat, let us understand that you are running a savings and loans company. A thief who has deceived people into believing she is a pastor is still a thief and will keep stealing from people.



“The authorities should have left her in the shrine. They shouldn't have touched her and told her ‘oh do you work’. If we get three of her personalities in Ghana, I swear they will even rob Trump,” Little said in Twi.



