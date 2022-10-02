'You see the life of a liar' - Baba Sadiq schools Hopeson Adorye on Global Citizen Festival

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of the opposition National Democratic Congress Communication Team on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, Baba Sadiq, has schooled Hopeson Adorye on how tickets were generated for the Global Citizen Festival after the New Patriotic Party member alleged that he had contracted 75 people to boo the president at the event.



Sitting in as a guest on the United Showbiz Show aired on October 1, 2022, Baba disclosed that every ticket generated for the Global Citizen Festival was traced to an IP, which makes it impossible for one person to get more tickets after they have registered.



“He mentioned that you could just go online and buy a ticket to the concert. You see the life of a liar, he doesn't even understand the ticket. He doesn't even understand that you cannot even buy tickets.



“The way the event was structured, you cant even go online and get 25 tickets. You have to take action. There is something called an IP address and he doesn't know. I took my time and understood,” he said.



According to the former 3Music Boss, after Hopeson accused him and others of contracting 75 people to boo the president, some people in the NPP reached out to him not to take Hopeson seriously.



“Even his people in government are telling me that forget about this guy, this is not well. His people in government look at him and say forget about this guy because his own Vice President he didn't go easy on, is it you he will go easy on?” he disclosed.







Watch the maiden edition of E-Forum below.







