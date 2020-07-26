Entertainment of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

You're your parents duty until marriage, stop demanding money from your boyfriend - Stash Grey

The Ghanaian cedi. File photo

Advise has gone to ladies to stop the practice of pushing all their financial burden on their boyfriends because first of all they’re not responsible for them.



It is said that the moment a lady accepts to date a guy, he automatically owes her money because the unnecessary demands begin as if they’re orphans.



But a netizen has advised that the practice must stop because a man is not responsible for taking care of his girlfriend so long as they’re not married and that, the responsibility falls on the lady’s parents.



Taking to Facebook, Stash Grey intimated that a lady who is constantly asking for money from her boyfriend is not so different from a beggar because that responsibility is that of their parents until the boyfriend takes steps and make her his wife.



“Don’t use begging as a replacement of my partner should be able to take care of me financially, you are your parents sole responsibility until you are married!” he wrote.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.