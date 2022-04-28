You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria actor reveals the identity of his new wife



May Yul-Edochie calls out her husband



Fans react to Yul's newfound love



Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Wednesday, topped trends across social media platforms after he revealed that he has a second wife with whom he shares a son.



"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," read his post dated April 27.



The news came with congratulatory messages until his wife of 18 years, May Yul-Edochie, rained curses on the actor and his new lover.



"May God judge you both," read her comment under her husband's post.



Mr Edochie was called out on social media by some of his colleagues as well as fans for 'betraying' the women who had his back all these years.



Yul has for years celebrated his wife for staying and remaining faithful at a time he had nothing.



In one of his old tweets, he had this to say about May: "I had no sustainable job when I got married. She said she'll manage. She never frustrated me for one day. It's been 16yrs of marriage now. We are happy. Different things work for different people."



Amidst the backlash, the celebrated Nollywood actor has made a second post within 21 hours to confer the 'undisputed first wife' title on May, who seems displeased with his public show of the woman he claims to be his second wife.



"NUMBER ONE @mayyuledochie. Undisputed," Yul captioned the images of his wife and mother of his four children.





See the posts below:



