You're uncivilised - Abeiku Santana slams artistes for absence from 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5th edition of 3Music Awards organised



Some nominated acts fail to attend 3Music Awards ceremony



Abeiku Santana unhappy about absenteeism at 3Music Award



Broadcast journalist, Abeiku Santana, slammed some nominated artistes who failed to honour their invitation to the 5th edition of the prestigious 3Music Awards which took place at the AICC Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, March 26, 2022.



According to Abeiku Santana, it was unrefined for a nominated artiste who was informed to the last detail of their nomination not to attend the event.



“Any artiste that was nominated and was duly informed and refused to honour the invitation, shame on you. You are so so so uncultured, you are uncivilized. That's what I want to tell you,” he said on his ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwoo’ show.



He further noted that in the near future, artistes will be in dire need of tickets just to attend the 3Music Awards, hence the need for them to accord the scheme the needed respect by honouring their invitation especially when they have been nominated for awards.



“So if you are an artiste and you were nominated and you were duly informed or notified that you have been nominated, let's give respect.



“A time will come when you will beg and chase for the 3Music Awards ticket. Whether you are A artiste or whatever artiste,” he added.



“Check Oscars yesterday, this morning and compare it to 3Music Awards, I can tell you that the 3Music Awards was far better than the Oscars, yes, I am telling you. 3Music Awards was far better than the Oscars in Hollywood.”



Meanwhile, KiDi has been adjudged 3Music Awards Artiste of the Year for the second consecutive time.



