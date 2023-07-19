You’re the reason Ayisha Modi is always frustrated, you’ve lost my respect – Maa Linda to Sariki

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

UK-based Ghanaian socialite cum TikTok star, Maa Linda, has waded into the ongoing controversy between Ayisha Modi and Abass Sariki.



Her reaction follows the viral audio in which someone purported to be Abass Sariki was heard professing love to Ayisha Modi.



In the said audio, Abass, who had on two occasions denied ever being in an amorous relationship with Ayisha Modi, was heard confessing his undying love for her.



However, after analyzing what ensued in their leaked conversation, Maa Linda has chastised Abass Sariki’s act of publicly denying Ayisha in public, yet ‘sweet talking’ her in private.



While stating that she has lost respect for him, Maa Linda perceives that the way he mistreats Ayisha is perhaps, her reason for being feisty on social media.



The outspoken TikTok star, wonders if it is ever a crime to love.



“You have disgraced yourself to the ground and I have lost respect for you. Ayisha Modi is not crazy. She isn’t. I know she is everywhere but she is not crazy. Why? I mean why? Even if it was just a one-night stand, you don’t embarrass people like this? You have continuously pushed this woman and landed her into depression. And that is why she is always heated up on social media. You relate to her nicely in public but deny her on social media.



“You told her you can never live without her. You told her you will love her till you die and yet you denied her in public just like that? You shamed her publicly. Is it a crime for someone to love you? Is it taboo for someone to love someone? Even if you don’t like her, you didn’t have to deny her in that manner. Deal with her in secret and not in the open. There is an audio which states that she is not lying,” she stated in a video shared on TikTok.



