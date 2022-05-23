You’re senseless - Nana Aba Anamoah to defenders of Sir John’s 'Achimota Forest Will'

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022
Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has described as ‘senseless’ foot soldiers who are vehemently defending Sir John’s Will in which he allegedly gave part of the Achimota Forest lands to his relatives.
On the back of the brouhaha surrounding the Achimota Forest lands, a screenshot of page 5 of the Last Will of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, who until his demise was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, went viral on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
It showed that Sir John together with one Charles Owusu had already secured parts of the Achimota Forests with three different lands distributed to some family members of the deceased.
"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.
"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.
"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.
Some foot soldiers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have attempted to rise and defend the Will, engendering controversy on various social media platforms.
Reacting to the development, Nana Aba Anamoah was puzzled over the incessant quest to mount a spirited defence for the Will. According to her, whoever defends the Will is a pillock.
“The worst part is the foot soldiers defending the will. Mo nim nyansa baako sei,” she tweeted.
Mo nim nyansa baako sei.