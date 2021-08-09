You’re not the only lady men have slept with - A-Plus fires at Abena Korkor

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Mental health advocate and TV presenter, Abena Korkor has once again made accusations against some persons whose actions have dearly cost her in a post on her Instagram handle.



As sighted on her Instagram page by sammykaymedia.com, Abena Korkor accused TV3 of violating her human right and discriminating against her.



She went further to state that NPP National Organiser, Sammy Awuku will lose a very big international contract for publicly humiliating her and calling her a “mad” person.



In her lengthy post where she headlined it stop stigmatising and let's support people with mental health issues, she labelled Kwame A-Plus as a pawn who wants the downfall of Sammy Awuku hence the need for him to be careful about him.



Her assertion made in the post has not gone too well with Social commentator, Kwame A-Plus who has fired shots at her to stop fooling in the name of having bipolar.



In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, A-Plus disclosed that he is ever ready to go to the trenches with Abena Korkor if she doesn’t stop fooling, he admonished her to reset her senses to factory settings and come to the realisation that she has bipolar, others like himself have tripolar.



A-Plus added that Ghanaians have entertained her nonsense for too long and have made her a monster who tarnishes people's images just because of her bipolar condition, something he claims to be deliberate on her part.



He, therefore, advised Abena Korkor to stop smoking in order not to trigger her condition and also hit the gym to reduce her size and stop claiming she is proud of her body.



Watch the video below:



