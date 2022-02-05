You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 05Article 1462144

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

You’re not the main if your boo disappears on Val’s Day – Actress

Nigerian model, actress and designer, Morey Faith, has said that this is the time for couples to find out their actual position in their partners’ lives.

She made a post on her Instagram story talking about how couples can figure this out.

Morey noted that the love season is not the time for people to argue with their partners because it would disrupt the plan.

As she sees it, arguing with your partner before Valentine’s Day only gives them an easier way to disappear for their own reasons and not have to worry about looking for excuses.

According to her, anyone whose partner vanishes on Valentine’s Day and does not take them out, give them a gift or even send a simple Val’s Day message is cheating on them.

She added that they are not the main chick or guy.

“Ladies/ guys this is not the time to fight with your boo. Valentine’s day is around the corner, if he or she disappears on that day or gives you a flimsy excuse for not being around don’t buy it! You are the side chick or guy”, she wrote.

