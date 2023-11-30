You’re not his wife, so why do you want that money? - Opambour fires side chick after court ruling

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has chided side-chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah after the Accra High Court threw out her case against Ernest Kwasi Nimako.



According to him, Deborah Seyram who is referred to as a 'side chick' in the case is greedy for demanding such a huge amount of money to be paid to her by a man she is not married to.



The pastor lambasted Deborah Seyram for making the issue public and taking it to court while it could have been settled amicably outside the judicial system.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour questioned Deborah Seyram’s intention to compel Ernest Nimako to fulfil the luxurious promises he made after admitting she had been aided financially.



“He [Ernest Nimako] bought the car and rented a house for her without being his wife, just a girlfriend? You are just his girlfriend, not a wife so why should he give you that amount of money? What do you mean by that?



"All these are laws in Ghana but most men don’t know and they are being intimidated by women. There is no law that shows that you cannot have an extra-marital affair with a lady,” he said.



He added, “She was ill-advised. Making it public won’t solve the problem, she could have dealt with it away from the court. That is how the issue is, so everyone has to be vigilant. The bank can sue the manager for making such a promise to the lady because of the huge funds he allocated in the contract.”



Background



An Accra High Court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, threw out a court suit initiated by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, whom she refers to as her “sugar daddy”.



The court, in striking out the case, agreed with lawyers for Ernest Kwasi Nimako that the case lacked merit.



The lawyers for Kwasi Nimako, from Kulendi@Law, argued before the court that Deborah Seyram Dablah did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that “the contract she was seeking to enforce, if at all, was a legal contract.”



In striking out the case, the court agreed with the counsels for Kwasi Nimako that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.



Deborah Seyram Adablah had told the court Kwasi Nimako made several promises to her which he failed to fulfil and later jilted her.



According to her, Nimako agreed to buy her a car (which he did); pay for her accommodation for three years, provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife, and offer a lump sum to start a business.



The plaintiff claimed that although the car was initially registered in Nimako’s name, he later took it back, depriving her of its use after just a year.



Additionally, she asserted that Nimako paid for only one year of accommodation, despite promising to cover three years.



The plaintiff was seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.



She also asked the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her to start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”



Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years’ accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant Again, she wanted the court to order the defendant to pay her medical expenses as a result of a “side effect of a family planning treatment” the defendant told her to do in order not to get pregnant.







SB/BB



Watch the video below



