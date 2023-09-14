You’re not getting the album this year but I’ve got something for you - Ko-Jo Cue

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian rap artist Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, better known by his stage name Ko-Jo Cue is back!



The rap star who took a social media break for almost nine (9) months has announced his return with great news.



Having posted a video to his socials which has since garnered so much interest, the musician who blessed the ears of his audience with the much-acclaimed album “For My Brothers” has in a new interview revealed he has a lot up his sleeves.



Speaking to NY DJ on BTM Afrika, Ko-Jo Cue explained the cause of his social media absence.



“I took a social media break just to recalibrate and also to live life. I realized that social media sometimes gives you a tunnel vision and you’re ignoring everything else that’s happening in the real world and for the kind of music I make especially, I need to always understand what’s happening in the real world, I had to experience life. I just felt like taking that much time off. Initially, it was supposed to be just one but it was so peaceful,” he said.



Speaking on his upcoming projects for the year (2023), Ko-Jo Cue revealed an EP was in line as well as the much anticipated For My Brothers Concert.



“There’s definitely things in the works but let me be clear, you’re not getting the album this year. I know people are expecting a follow-up to For My Brothers.



"This year, you’re getting an EP. The EP is me getting back into my PLK (Punchline King) bag for a bit just to let them know that I’m him. I can do this. I think people forget. I go there and after that, I give them what they’ve been asking for for a long time which is the 'For My Brothers' concert," he said.



He also revealed he was readying an album for 2024.



