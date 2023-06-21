You’re not emotionally intelligent – Counsellor Charlotte Oduro blasts Yvonne Nelson for exposing Sarkodie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has seemingly expressed her disappointment in actress Yvonne Nelson over her jaw-dropping exposés in her memoir 'I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON'.



In a part of the book, she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.



She also talked about her infamous relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

Yvonne described her relationship with him as a dreamy relationship with breakfast in bed and all the comforts and that she had assurance that her love with him was forever when he tattooed her initials YN on his wrist.



These and more revelations contained in the book have since caused a stir on social media as many have lauded Yvonne for finally coming out while others have slammed her for what they deem as a mischievous approach to selling her book.



Sharing her two cents, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro believes Yvonne Nelson has jeopardised her future by voicing out her pain in her book.



According to her, Yvonne has acted based on her emotions without giving consideration to her brand.



She noted she should have given a second thought about her brand and future because her own actions could come biting her in the future.



She went on to caution all those slay queens and hookup girls who are coming out to expose influential people they have had intimacy with to be careful before they destroy their own future.



