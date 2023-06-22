‘You’re not doing artistes a favour if they're signed to your label; you make profit too' – Mr. Drew to managers

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Mr. Drew has asked kicked against the narrative that seeks to describe the works of artiste managers and record label owners as ‘rendering favours’ instead of ‘the execution of duties’.



According to him, artistes and their management, usually form a partnership and there is an exchange of benefits from both ends when profits start setting in.



In an exclusive conversation on GhanaWebTV, he told Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, the ‘This Year’ hitmaker said,



“If somebody is on a label to work, it's work. Don’t see it as the label is giving you the platform or the opportunity. You are there to work and when the money starts coming in, the label is going to take their cut. So, it’s not some sort of grace or favour they are rendering to you.”



Recently, Mr. Drew has been making waves on social media as a result of his abrupt exit from the Highly Spiritual record label after a period of five years.



The record label founder, Kaywa, has been throwing some subtle jabs at Mr. Drew on social media after the former refused to renew his contract which ended in the latter part of 2022.



This development has somewhat sparked the conversations of artistes abandoning their record labels after becoming well-established and finding their feet in the industry.



Drew was the first runner-up at MTN Hitmaker Season 6 in 2017, after which he was signed to Highly Spiritual Music, founded by music producer and engineer, Kaywa.



