You’re not a musician if you can’t play live band – KK Fosu

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu popularly known as KK Fosu has asserted that any artiste who cannot play a live band should forget doing music.



Per his observation, a lot of upcoming talents are unable to perform with a live band and he finds it very disappointing.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show he said, “Some musicians are even unable to part into the various keys and this always breaks my heart when I see or hear them sing. Some also do not know the music terms which is very bad”.



Using himself as an example he shared that to date, he is still able to get every crowd warmed up and shake every stage he takes with his music and believes all artists should be able to do the same.



He blamed this on the fact that music notes are no longer being taught in our institutions hence making upcoming artistes lack in this area.



“The theory aspect of music, I’m telling you is very important and I’ll be very happy if we can take music notes very serious. I find it very discouraging that a lot of artistes today still find themselves in such a situation”.