'You’re jealous of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s crowd' - Kumchacha fires Evangelist Kwasi Awuah

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has slammed Evangelist Kwasi Awuah over his incessant attacks on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.



He bemoaned why Evangelist Kwasi Awuah would be obsessed with his colleague pastor’s church activities and chide him consistently as a man of God.



The clergyman asserted that Evangelist Kwasi Awuah’s criticisms of Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah are because he is envious of the number of people who attend his church and not his doctrines as he claims.



Kumchacha called on Evangelist Kwasi Awuah to halt his attacks on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah because it is a hypocritical attitude.



“If you look at the crowd the man [Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah] has in his church, he [Kwasi Awuah] is jealous that’s why he is tarnishing his image so that the people would go to his church. Some pastors claim that some of their colleagues are not from God, those saying that, are they from God? Among the two pastors, the more beneficial one is Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah because of his contribution to the widows and orphans in the country.



“When was the last time Kwasi Awuah donated to the needy? Even the pastors who follow him are struggling to make ends meet because he is a miser. So, in what way has Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah wronged him for Kwasi Awuah to attack him 24/7? When God was calling him, he wasn’t there so he should stop that hypocrisy,” he fumed.



Evangelist Kwasi Awuah recently launched an attack on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah by labelling his teachings as ‘Nonsense’ after he claimed everyone would die on the day they were born.







