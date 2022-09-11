You’re indebted to spirits if you picked money from the floor – Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Whoever picked money that was not his from the floor is indebted to the same powers that spiritualists consult for money during prayers and rituals.



That’s according to a revelation espoused by spiritualist and General Overseer of the Universal Spiritual Outreach Society, Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah.



Speaking to DJ Marcus on Abusua FM in Kumasi, the spiritual leader said: “The owner cried when he realized he had lost the money. He didn’t drop it intentionally. You have been praying and asking for money and you saw it and took it. Didn’t you?” he queried.



“You have to go look for whoever prayed for you or whichever power allowed that to happen, and thank them or else you will keep paying for that debt till you die.”



He further asked: “Have you realized there are people who complain their salary even finishes before they receive an alert? It’s because they must have picked money through this means. The spirits will deduct even before it hits your account.”



Ajagurajah, however, would not advise people to desist from picking monies from the floor. According to him, whoever does that lacks wisdom.