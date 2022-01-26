You're in love if you can't stop thinking about someone - Nikki Samonas

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Actress Nikki Samonas has earned the name 'Love Doctor' for her recent discovery.



The actress has schooled her Twitter followers on how to detect if they are in love with someone.



According to Nikki, the first sign to confirm that an individual is head over heels in love with a man or woman is that their thought runs through their head the entire day.



They can not stop but think of them even when they are swamped with work.



It will be hard to get that individual out of your head, if that happens, then your heart has connected with this person.



Secondly, if you smile when their name or subject pops up, then that should be your perfect sign, Nikki explained.



"If you think about this one person when you wake up every morning and smile upon all work-related issues, know that you are in love with this person. Whether you like it or not. Keep ‘em close. Hold on to them," the actress tweeted.



