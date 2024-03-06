‘You’re hypocrite, leave gay people alone’ - Afia Schwarzenegger shreds Sam George

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George over his staunch advocacy for the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



According to her, Sam George’s advocacy for the anti-gay bill to be passed and assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a “hypocritical move” because he spoke for the freedom of such persons nine years ago in an interview.



Afia Schwarzenegger called on Sam George to focus on other pertinent issues confronting the nation, including battling corruption, instead of the anti-gay bill, which will not affect the country’s fortunes in any way.



This is what Sam George said nine years ago when he was speaking in an interview with Joynews: “When we have pertinent issues of water, power, potential petrol prices going up. Look, those are the things which border the nation. Irrespective of my personal opinions on homosexuals, the constitution of this country remains supreme. And the constitution of this country enjoins that everybody has rights and that their rights must be protected.”



However, reacting to Sam George’s comment that has resurfaced recently, Afia Schwarzenegger chided the Ningo-Prampram MP for being a hypocrite over his stance on gay issues.



"Define hypocrisy...The children you gave right to 9 years ago are the gays we are witnessing today. Leave them alone, their ass is not causing us any problems, especially financially...You politicians with your lying tongues are our problem.



"Your 4 years retirement packages(ex gratia) are our problem, presidential immunities are our problem..corruption is our problem.. Honestly, Ghana parliament is a joke!” she wrote on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days.



However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-third majority vote can approve it into law.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB