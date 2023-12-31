‘You’re full of hate’ - Netizens blast Kwasi Aboagye after apologizing to Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Aboagye came under attack on social media following her apology to ‘singathon’ Afua Asantewaa after criticizing her voice.



According to some netizens on social media, Kwasi Aboagye is full of hate for others especially individuals who are trying to put Ghana on the map after he had a similar encounter with Shatta Wale in the past.



Others also questioned the credibility of Kwasi Aboagye’s journalism ethics and called on him to be mindful of his utterances when criticizing public figures.



“It’s just sad that Peace FM that should be having standards after serving Ghana for many years have had a fallen standard and reputation instead , by allowing people like you on air. Which part of this your statement has remorse?



"You are full of hate and I really used to respect you paaa but after watching your beef with Shatta and Joe mettle, I realized you are a konko . True definition of I grow but I’m empty. Tweeaaa . Keep your apology. As for Despite media, the least said, the better,” one individual wrote on Instagram.



Another person wrote: “You see how foolish you look now, big bro. Sometimes the way you come across is very bad so take your time and don't let the young 1s disrespect you.”



“U just allow anyone to make unnecessary comments then later come back to apologizing useless media personalities we have in our motherland,” an individual fumed.



“Because she has done what you thought she couldn’t do de3, w’afere. She doesn’t need any apology from you” another social media user wrote.



The backlash comes after Kwasi Aboagye rendered an apology to Afua Asantewaa for severely criticising her voice before the beginning of her ‘singathon’ journey.



Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey ended today, Friday, December 29, 2023, after he was able to achieve 126 hours which surpasses the 105-hour record.



It remains to be seen whether she will be adjudged as being able to break the record upon review by the Guinness World Record team.



