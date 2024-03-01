You’re an evangelist, don’t let politics destroy you - Diana Asamoah told

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has cautioned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah to be careful with her actions and utterances in public as an evangelist and a woman of God.



He stated that Diana Asamoah seemed to be more vocal about political issues in recent times instead of focusing on sharing the word of God and producing inspirational songs that will impact lives positively.



Kwaku Manu advised Diana Asamoah to stay away from political issues and unnecessary criticisms because they dent her image as an evangelist.



“Your mission as a gospel musician is to sing songs that inspire and win souls for Christ. If you are truly a staunch Christian who represents Christ, then I am reminding you that you’re going wayward. You’re more obsessed with politics than the work of God that brought you thus far.



“You are known for singing gospel songs and not political ones, so focus on that. Some of your utterances on issues do not speak well of you, you seem to be influenced by politics which could harm your reputation,” he said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Diana Asamoah is known for being loud when it comes to issues about politics and other personalities in the country.



She is known to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and has been defending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on several occasions concerning the state of the Ghanaian economy.



Some personalities in the entertainment industry have cautioned her to be wary of her involvement in politics, however, she has turned deaf ears to such calls.



