You’re a useless man - FIPAG PRO descends on Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), Mawule Ekpe Peter, known as Abro, has chastised controversial Kumawood actor Oboy Siki known as Dada Santo for spreading falsehood about the industry.



According to Abro, “Dada Santo is a very useless man to say Kumawood movie industry has collapsed, meanwhile, he is always on set shooting movies."



Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Abro disclosed that Kumawood has not collapsed because some producers are still on set shooting movies.



“Our problem is we didn’t prepare for the new dimension about how to produce a movie. We rely on the old way which is selling CDs but now, it is hard to produce a movie on CDs,” Abro explained.



“Majority of Kumawood actors are still working so to tell me Kumawood is collapsed still shocks me," he added.



“Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Akaebenezer, Agya Koo including some directors and producers are still shooting the series. They are working tirelessly day and night. How can they work if the industry has collapsed?"



“Now, instead of selling CDs after producing a movie, the focus has been shifted to premiering the movie and uploading it on YouTube. We are still working hard to get the FIPAG app where one can watch our movies on the app”.



