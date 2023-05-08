You’re a preacher, poet, full of wisdom – Dr. Apaak congratulates Black Sherif

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South has extended a congratulatory message to the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Black Sherif.



Dr. Apaak described the musician and rapper as an authentic creative and deserving of the award.



He also described him as a musician, a poet and a preacher.



To him, the musician chants wisdom and reality and that has paid off at this year’s awards ceremony.



Black Sherif was crowned the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.



He toppled seven others namely Piesie Esther, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the top most award of the night.



The rap artiste also won the Best Music Video Award, Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Hiplife Song of the Year with Kwaku The Traveller.



In a tweet, Dr. Apaak congratulated him saying “Congrats Blacko. Keep your authenticity and simplicity, don’t try to be like them. Never forget your origins. You are a musician, a poet, and a preacher. You chant wisdom and reality. The sky is the limit. Looking forward to meeting you. I’m a huge fan!”