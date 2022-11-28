You’re a big fool! - Empress Gifty slams a troll who reacted to her husband’s dismissal

Entertainment of Monday, 28 November 2022

Shortly after storming social media with a reassurance and appreciation post directed at her husband amidst news of his dismissal, a social media user took to Empress Gifty’s comment section to provoke her.



The netizen incurred the wrath of the gospel singer with a comment meant to mock her current situation.



Earlier, after news of Empress Gifty’s husband’s dismissal went rife on social media, she took to her social media wall with a lovey-dovey post of her and her husband with a sweet caption.



“Nyame Nti Y3 b3 didi”, which translates to “God will provide our daily bread.”



But a critic who believes Empress Gifty’s post was a smart way of concealing insults and trolls went beneath that particular post and said;



“Social media stunts is within you paa de3. Madam ka nokware kakra wai. You are afraid of insults.”



In a sharp rebuttal, Empress Gifty wrote;

“You’re a big fool!”



Meanwhile, some fans have applauded the singer for how she has handled the news of her husband’s dismissal with what they described as the utmost maturity.



