You openly criticize government so people will definitely criticize your gay son – Arnold to KKD

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah has commented on the ongoing back and forth between ace Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei-Darkwah KKD and critics over the reveal that his son is gay.



In July 2023, pictures and videos circulated on social media showing Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, the son of KKD leading a gay rights protest in the UK.



KKD later came out to defend his sons sexuality, stating that he has no control over his son’s sexuality and that the attacks should cease.



Speaking to MzGee on United Showbiz on UTV, Arnold said that the constant attacks are as a result of KKD’s criticism of the government.



“These are the repercussions of him being a sound critic of the government. He has criticized the government on many occasions, so if they want to get back to KKD, they will hit him where it hurts most. If really, he wants to continue to criticize the government, there will always be attacks on his son, so he should be ready,” he said.



Arnold added that he was disappointed in KKDs remarks that his son is well-to-do and making for himself; adding that such a statement was poorly put.



He, however, stated that he understood KKD’s defense of him being a “Shepherd, not an engineer” citing cases of important figures like the prophet Eli in the bible and Archbishop Duncan Williams who also have children that have gone wayward.





ID/OGB