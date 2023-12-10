You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 12 10Article 1895780

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You need to shut down your emotions – 24-year-old 'side chick' on dating married men

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

She spoke on Accra-based Original FM She spoke on Accra-based Original FM

A 24-year-old lady identified as a side chick of a married man has opened up about her motivation for keeping a relationship with someone of her father’s age.

In an extensive interview on Accra-based Original FM, she disclosed that opting for mature men came with multiple advantages, in her specific case, including having a father figure she can look up to.

“In my opinion, I prefer mature men than the younger ones because some of us did not get father care, so we need that love protection and understanding and that can be gotten from an older man… so, I am getting the father role and a boyfriend on the same person,” she added.

“I have seen a picture of his wife before, he actually showed it to me, they have two children together but we have never met before," she added, stating that she started the relationship with the man when she was 20 years.

She stressed that there was also a financial aspect to the relationship even though in her case, she puts her emotions in check given that she does not expect the relationship to end in marriage at any point.

“I must admit that we, the young girls are very naïve, so these sugar daddies are taking advantage of us in such relationships,” she submitted in reaction to the recent court case in which a side chick lost a case she brought before the courts against a benefactor.

Listen to her full account below:



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Aerial shot of the new residential quarters for the dam spillage victims

Free rent, free utilities as Ablakwa relocates 300 dam spillage victims to new homes

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan

FULL TEXT: Anthony Osarfo vs. Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo - GH¢1m damages judgment

Businessleading business icon

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

OSP’s formal request for GH¢30m worth of cars in 2021 pops up

Africaleading africa news icon

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi

DRC President Tshisekedi compares Rwanda's Kagame to Hitler

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Rev. Canon Dr. Confidence Worlanyo Bansah, CEO and Founder, Center for Religion and Public Life

An open letter to Christian Legislators in Ghana's parliament on the anti LGBT bill