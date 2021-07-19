You need to be creative during sex – Dzifa Sweetness

LifeStyle of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Experienced sex and relationship coach, Dzifa Sweetness has charged couples to be creative and explore new fantasies and skills when having sexual intercourse with each other.



In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, she said this in explanation to her opinion that sex does not sustain a relationship.



According to Dzifa, sex has become cheap and a lot of women are upgrading themselves with new skills, hence, people can get sex partners very easily and great ones at that. However, since everybody is upgrading, she noted that it will be a plus or give you an upper hand if you are more creative and wild in bed than the others.



Even with that, Dzifa emphasized that it is not a guarantee to sustaining the relationship.



“It was in the past that they find it a big deal if you give your partner sex or you’re good at it but now it has become common,” she said.



The only thing, in Dzifa’s opinion that can keep a relationship going, is a good character.



“You can give your man sex with all the styles that you know and make him scream in bed but that only cannot keep a relationship. It is your attitude that can,” the sex coach advised.



She noted that if a woman has good behaviour and she is not good in bed, the man will teach her what to do and what not to do if he really loves her instead of cheating on her.