You must go through mentorship to become a leader – Rev Alexander

General overseer, The Lord’s Signet Ring International Ministries, Rev. Alexander Tetteh Okoe has asserted that in order to become a leader one must be mentored.



He made this statement relating it to what the Bible says about who a church leader should be.



According to him, a leader must be a faithful steward or shepherd and should possess certain qualities to be able to guide others.



Talking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect, he explained, “A qualified person with faithfulness and being a steward is one who deserves to be a leader. I once heard someone ask who watches the Shepherd and I must say that every Shepherd also has another Shepherd they look up to.”



He went on to share that in ministry work, it is advisable to always have a father and someone to coach and guide you.



“That’s why everyone belongs to a home and there are processes to follow to become a minister. That is why we have organizations and fathers in the Lord so they can lead and guide you to where you have to get to.”



Rev Alexander explained that no matter where one finds himself in life, it is important to pass through the hands of someone and get some training because, “whoever shepherds you, teaches you some of these things.”



He furthered that when there is a father in the house, he is able to call the child to order.



“Same way we have fathers in our church who are above us and have also gone through other higher authorities. They discipline us to be stewards since they have already been under others,” he added.