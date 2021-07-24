You make a living off fooling but think you can evaluate wisdom – Sam George to Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

A tweet from Kwadwo Sheldon pooh-poohing the intelligence of Sam George following the latter’s support for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy has caused the parliamentarian to direct what some have described as ‘ferocious’ remarks to the comedian.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has been making a case for ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021’ to be passed.



The proposed anti-LGBT bill states that “a person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person who uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction, to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”



While some liberals have argued that the sexual preference of individuals should not be a concern for the state, Sam George in a series of tweets, has insisted that homosexuality is not a human right.



“I have been overwhelmed by the massive support even here on a very 'liberal' platform like Twitter for our Bill on the LGBTQI+ menace. Homosexuality is NOT a human right. It is a sexual preference. Preferences are not absolute or unregulated. We SHALL pass this Bill through,” one of the tweets read.







The legislator, by his remarks, has had a number of personalities come at him, including Sister Derby. While his banter with the musician is yet to be resolved, comedian Kwadwo Sheldon has received his share of the clap backs.



Replying to the tweet of Sam George, the comedian described the logic of the politician as infantile.



“Wo nyansa sua but carry on… I don’t expect much from some of our lawmakers,” Sheldon’s tweet read.



Sam George retorted: “You who have made a living off fooling thinks you can evaluate wisdom? Adwen kese wura, continue to bless us with your ‘wisdom’. By the way, have you paid for our water bill yet?”



The fight against same-sex relationships in the country is being led by Sam George and seven other Members of Parliament. They are Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West MP), Della Adjoa Sowah (MP for Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP for Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP for Tamale North), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP for La Dadekotopon), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP for Krachi West) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP for South Dayi).



