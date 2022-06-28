'You made me' - Delay receives her flowers from Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Korkor celebrates Delay



Media personality throws a party to mark 40th birthday



Delay casts Korkor in popular TV series



Actress and business owner, Ellen Korkor Asante, famed for her role as Afia Schwarzenegger in the television series produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has shown her appreciation to the women who played a key role in her success story.



According to Korkor, it was Delay who made her, the reason she will never seize to be grateful to her although some former characters of the popular TV series have alleged that they were used and underpaid during the production of the movie.



Eulogising Delay at her 40th birthday celebration, Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger, publicly narrated how Delay gave her a platform to showcase her talent and the assistance offered her after moving from Nkwakaw to Accra.



"Delay, you made me. I just can't describe how grateful I am because I was a nobody. You were the first person to rent an apartment for me when I came to Accra.



"I can proudly say that I owe a restaurant in Accra due to your influence. No wonder I named my daughter after you, Deloris Frimpong Manso. I love you Delay, you have done a lot for me. Right from my humble beginning at Nkwakaw, words will fail me if I talk about all you've done for me," said the actress who couldn't hold back her tears.



The media personality on Monday published the video of Korkor hailing her with a message that expressed how she [Delay] also felt about her 'little sister'.



"Saturday night was good. Love you too @ellenasantekorkor. Grateful to God for connecting us! Elohim be praised always," read the caption of the video.



