You’ll rather suffer – Delay hits back at Moesha’s ex-PA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated talk show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has urged Ghanaian celebrities to draw lessons from the betrayal of Moesha by her former personal assistant whose name has been given as Nelson.



The said Nelson, in a leaked audio which was a recorded conversation between him and actress Salma Mumin was heard making wild allegations against Moesha Bodoung.



Nelson who claimed to be a relative of Moesha accused the actress of embarking on a smear campaign against Mumin and concluded that ‘Moesha will suffer’.



Addressing the issue on the latest edition of her show, Delay said that celebrities must be wary of people they choose as friends or confidants.



According to her, most controversies involving Ghanaian celebrities are caused by people they perceive to be friends.



Delay turned the heat on Nelson and accused him of being and peddling falsehoods about Moesha Boduong.



Delay said she was shocked by the allegations from the Nelson lad but will rather glean lessons from it and seek God’s face in picking friendship.



“There was an audio of someone purporting to be Moesha’s brother but it later turned out that it was not true and that he was Moesha’s PA. What shocked and got me perplexed was that he said Moesha was going to suffer. This is someone who from all accounts has been working with Moesha and almost at home with her.



“In this world, if God does not take care of you, you’ll bring your enemy into your house. I never met the boy but the person who informed me mentioned this guy’s name as the one spreading it. So he has really sold Moesha but God should have mercy on us. I blame all of us. Sometimes we meet people and pick them up as relatives, it's good but we should be careful. Your friend can never be your brother. Often we hear stories of people being introduced to drugs, other vices and in all cases, it's friends, not brothers.



“All problems we get in this world are from friends. Most of my issues have been with friends so today I’m using Nelson as a point of contact to all celebrities to be careful. Let’s be very careful with people we pick as friends. I don’t know what to say aside from being shocked and perplexed. How can you tell someone who has fed and clothed you that she will suffer, you will rather suffer, Nelson,” she said.



Meanwhile, the family of Moesha Boduong has denied knowledge of the said Nelson, stressing that he is not a member of the family.



The family in their statement urged Ghanaians to grant them some privacy as they seek the wellbeing of their daughter.



