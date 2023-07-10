You’ll die mysteriously with your evil plots to silence me – Kumchacha warns

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prophet Kumchacha, Founder and Leader of Kum People’s Party (KPP) has revealed why he does not fear being victimized for always sharing his opinion on issues.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview that anyone who attempts to silence him through evil plots and thoughts will die mysteriously.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said “In this world you have to respect humans but you don’t need to fear anyone because we’ve been created to fear God so it doesn’t make sense if you fear people.



“The beginning of wisdom is the fear of God, not humans and what at all can anyone do to me cos you might even die due to your evil intentions about me.



“You might even be knocked down by a vehicle due to your evil plots against me because of God’s protection on my life,” he disclosed as MyNewsGh.com observed.



He cautioned “Anyone who makes an attempt on my life for being fearless in my comments will die mysteriously or you’ll be involved in an accident for your legs to be amputated”.