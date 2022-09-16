You’ll be killed if you aren't spiritually strong in showbiz - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Hip Hop artiste and ‘Sore’ hitmaker, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, known as Yaw Tog, has cautioned his colleagues to take the spiritual aspects of the showbiz industry seriously.



Yaw Tog said, “As a musician, you have to take your spiritual aspects very seriously so I will say that one hundred percent, whatever you believe in, then you get yourself involved”.



Speaking in an interview on Kastle FM based in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Yaw Tog said musicians in Ghana who are not spiritually strong can easily be trampled upon by others.



“You have to believe in whatever that you want to believe in but for me, I believe in God because He has been the one by my side all these while,” he remarked.



“Some people also believe in whatever they believe in so it’s all about being strong in doing whatever that you are doing and that’s the most important thing.



“Because if you are not strong enough spiritually in the Ghanaian music industry, someone might easily trample on you and waste your life so that’s it,” Yaw Tog told the host Amansan Krakye.