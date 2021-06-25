You line students up to welcome you yet preventing #FixTheCountry demo - Efia Odo slams Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has descended heavily on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for frustrating thousands of Ghanaian youth struggling to get their right to demonstrate against the ills of the country.



The social media sensation does not understand that protesters leading the #FixTheCountry demo are fighting for their rights to demonstrate as enshrined in the constitution yet are being frustrated by the police.



Odo who is part of the key people supporting the online protest has called out President Akufo-Addo for encouraging the disregard of COVID-19 safety protocols by sharing photos of crowded students who lined up to run along his convoy to give him a rousing welcome when he went to the north.



President Akufo-Addo shared the pictures on his Facebook page when he commenced a 2-day tour of the North East Region, where he visited Nalerigu, and Walewale.



Efia Odo is angry because the police said it cannot permit the #FixTheCountry protesters to embark on their intended demonstration against bad governance.



The police said the gathering will be against the ban on restricting people from gathering as a safety precaution against the spread of the COVID-19.



At the back of this, she wrote “I guess the president is above the law."



Reacting to the President photos on Facebook, Efia took to his official Twitter account to write



“The hypocrisy stares us blatantly in our faces every day. We can’t demonstrate but yet this can happen? #FixTheCountry.”



