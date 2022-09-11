You left injured fans, flew to Nigeria to promote your song - Sally Mann slams Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Sally Frimpong Mann, has called out Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy for selfishly ignoring his fans who suffered various forms of injuries at his recently held 'Ashaiman To The World Concert'.



The outdoor event which took place at the Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman left scores of music lovers injured. Also, items ranging from mobile phones, bags, and wigs among others were stolen by robbers from the crowd.



The Ghana Police Service in a tweet disclosed that 42 suspected armed robbers were arrested at Stonebwoy's concert.



On the back of that, Sally expressed shock at Stonebwoy's decision to travel outside Ghana to promote his music when he is yet to address the casualties or visit injured persons at the hospital.



"I heard that Stonebwoy is in Nigeria promoting his music when there are casualties. People that came to support you have been wounded, they have been crying and you hopped on the next available flight and go to Nigeria to promote your music... he could have cancelled plans to go to these hospitals where these injured persons are," the entertainment pundit remarked.



Sally Mann again tagged the singer who hails from Ashaiman as arrogant. Resorting to a comparative analysis, she mentioned that although Shatta Wale is criticised by a section of the public for some actions they abhor, his posture towards such an incident would have been different from Stonebwoy's.



"That is why I love Shatta Wale when it comes to these things. Shatta could have stopped everything... the arrogance that Stonebwoy exhibits, Shatta doesn't do that," she added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The pundit speaking on Hitz FM with Doreen Avio further explained why the time has come for the popular singer to move the location of his concert from Ashaiman to a much safer place.



She said: "I have said that he should take the show from Ashaiman... Me, I won't come to Ashaiman. Even look at the name of the venue 'Saka Saka park'. What does it mean?"



"I feel like they are taking people for granted. If your own people and those who came to do the coverage have been assaulted, slashed, and stabbed... Those that the police arrested, they found on them, wigs, laptops, phones."







Watch our latest programmes below:















OPD/BB