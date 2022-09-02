You have to be 'hard' before I massage your penis and testicles - Testicular therapist

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022

A massage therapist who specialises in testicular massage, Edna Dedei Manetei Ofori-Attah, has disclosed that before she touches a man’s penis and balls, he needs to be hard first.



Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, she disclosed that her therapy helps give men firm balls and a strong erection.



“Before I massage you, you have to be hard. If you are not hard, I can't massage you. That's when I get the nerves and the veins and everything. It depends on what the person came for. For example, a man comes to me and he isn't able to erect.



“You can tell me you like slim girls, and I usually have them dress nicely to trigger you to be hard. When you get hard, that's when I come in. Once hard, I get the veins of the penis before getting to the balls.



“The veins of the penis help the muscles around it because the veins are what you are working on. I massage both the balls and the penis. The balls are for fitness, and the penis is for firmness. People are getting it wrong and saying it's a hand job; it's not,” she said.



Explaining the process men need to go through before getting a massage from her, she stated one needs to first come for consultation and then shave three days before visiting her spa to avoid skin irritations.



She added that at the spa, the man cleans his private area and prepares himself in the therapy room by dressing in a towel, waiting for her to appear.



According to her, how she dresses is supposed to arouse the man and make his penis firm for her to massage them (balls and penis).



“When you come to my spa, first of all, you wash down, and before you come. You have to shave three days before so that the hair friction wouldn’t cause any bumps in the private area. The person goes naked, and I will see everything.



“When you are done, you are going to be in a towel before I present myself to you as your therapist. Your consultations determine how I have to appear to you.



“Some people will say for the past year I have not erected or something and I ask you what you like, your type of woman. It's all the consultation I need to know,” she added.







