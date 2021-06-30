You have no respect for your partner if you cheat on them – Journalist

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

One of Ghana’s most skilled and professional female Sports Journalists, Ayishatu Zakaria Ali, has shared her opinion on what it means for a person to cheat on his or her partner.



Ayishatu was hosted by Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show to discuss the topic ‘Dealing with a cheating partner’ where she posited that anyone who cheats on their partner simply has no respect for them.



Cheating, as she defined per her understanding, is when someone who is in a relationship entertains another person, talks to them all the time, especially at odd hours, sees them all the time, does not mind being with them naked, and basically doing with them every other thing that they would do if they were in a relationship.



She said, “If you have respect for me, you will not cheat on me. Anybody who respects you will not do anything to hurt you or make you suffer. It’s not only about love because there are people who are in love but are not even together and you can be in love with someone so much that you don’t even cheat when they’re treating you bad.



"The fact is that if you don’t respect your partner, you cheat on them because if I respect you, I’ll treasure you too much to want to do anything that will hurt you”.



She continued that once someone loses respect for their partner, they do anything they feel like doing regardless of how it affects their partner because they do not care about their feelings.