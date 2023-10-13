You have no idea the pain I feel when I am attacked – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has expressed the hurt he usually feels anytime he is being lambasted by critics in the showbiz industry.



According to him, people expect that he resorts to the conventional ways of handling issues whenever he is attacked, a situation he describes as unfair.



He made these statements in the wake of his altercation with broadcaster Kwasi Aboagye, over a purported £80,000 performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



“Anytime these ppl attack me, you guys sit at your homes and watch and you expect me to do it your way but you never have an idea of the pain I go through to survive their attacks …I am spiritually strong you know!” He wrote on Twitter.



Shatta Wale, expressed his feelings while chiding one of his Shatta Movement members for being disloyal.



This was after the popular Twitter influencer cum SM member tried to condemn what he described as the incessant attacks on Shatta Wale in recent times.



Shatta who was unimpressed about his 'fake commiseration', said,



“To you, Shadrack Amonoo Crabbe, don’t complain, cuz most of you I trusted and thought were loyal just wanted to do things like them, post things like them, and even dress and talk like them after I outdoored most of you in the shatta movement ...It’s because of that, I don’t even post no fan for birthday wishes and other things on my wall anymore unless the spirit is right for me to.



"Cuz the whole thing looks like, when boys get small hype then they turn stars —then now they want to advise me!!!! Anytime these ppl attack me; you guys sit at your homes and watch and you expect me to do it your way but you never have an idea of the pain I go through to survive their attacks ... I am spiritually strong you know! Be ashamed cuz most of you I trusted failed me big time but I have moved on and I am a stronger man than before!! Have a nice day. SM is for dieeeeeeee!" he told the popular blogger cum SM member.



Background



Shatta Wale went haywire on social media after Peace FM journalist, Kwasi Aboagye, openly established that the £80,000 the former claimed to have been paid for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK was untrue.



He took to TikTok live to slam Kwasi Aboagye and his employers, a development which many have since criticized.



Kwasi Aboagye, on the other hand, still stands by his words.





“Shatta movement sets the trend “



And to you @ShadrackAmonooC



Don’t complain, cuz most of you I trusted and thot were loyal just wanted to do things like them ,post things like them and even dress and talk like them after I outdoored most of you in the shatta movement ..



It’s… https://t.co/ZGtKESsgUK — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 13, 2023

EB/NOQ