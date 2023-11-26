'You have money but you don’t know how to dress' - Kumchacha scolds Kwasi Awuah

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 November 2023

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has vehemently criticized Evangelist Kwasi Awuah over how he appears in public.



According to him, Evangelist Kwasi Awuah is one of the most affluent pastors in Ghana but he lacks knowledge on how to dress appropriately to match his status as a revered man of God.



He indicated that most people do not regard Evangelist Kwasi Awuah as a rich person because of his appearance and conduct in public but that is not the reality.



In a video shared by Trends GH on their Youtube Channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha accused Kwasi Awuah of being a miser and someone who is not enlightened enough even though he is rich.



“When we talk of wealthy pastors in Ghana, Kwasi Awuah is one of them but he does not know how to dress because he is not enlightened enough. Look at the way he has grown his hair. He wouldn’t cut his hair, or beard and does not wear good clothing either. Because of these things, you wouldn’t know he has money but you can't mention the richest pastors in Ghana without him," he said.



He further added, “He [Kwasi Awuah] is more wicked than Satan. You can ask the boys who follow him and his church members about this. So when he criticises other pastors like Prophet Adom Kyei Duah it is surprising because he can't do what he does.”



Evangelist Kwasi Awuah is one of the most revered men of God in the country whose impact has been felt by some individuals.



The man of God is yet to respond to Kumchacha’s claims about his personality.



