You have emboldened Ghanaian UK-based musicians – Trudy praises Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trudy in Ghana to promote her single



Diana Hamilton wins Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year



Trudy says some musicians in the UK are scared to promote songs in Ghana



Fast-rising gospel singer, Trudy, has acknowledged Diana Hamilton for being courageous in promoting her music in Ghana.



The gospel artiste believes that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year winner has brought hope to Ghanaian UK-based musicians and that has energized many of them to pursue their music careers.



She revealed this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz where she said:



“Some musicians were scared to even come to Ghana to promote their music, they did not have the faith to move here, there were doubts of a successful music career, but Diana moved with faith down here and changed that narrative. This has inspired a lot of us so much.”



According to her, she believes there are good musicians who are based outside the country who can excel in their careers should they work right as Diana did.



Trudy is based in London but is currently in Ghana promoting her single titled, ‘Faith’.



Her song, ‘Faith,’ informs believers of the good and beautiful things God can do for His people should they let him take control of their lives.



The song features renowned award-winning gospel singer, Kofi Sarpong, with visuals directed by Skyweb Videos.



‘Faith’ was also produced by famous music producer, Sha, and is available now on all digital platforms.