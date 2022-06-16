‘You have 48 hours to prove you paid my rent’ – Mona Gucci threatens to visit Nogokpo to deal with Nana Agradaa

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: ghbase.com

Mona Gucci and Nana Agraada have taken over the social media roasting of Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger.



On Sunday, June 11, 2022, Nana Agraada said in a live Facebook video that Mona Gucci came to her house and begged her for money to renew her expired rent.



Nana Agraada stated that she provided Mona Gucci $18,000 and even shared a voice tape of her pleading for the money.



Mona first came out to say that what Nana Agraada said against her was false.



Mona has given the devious evangelist two days to produce documentation proving that she did actually pay her rent in order to rehabilitate her image.



She then said that if Nana Agraada did not produce the proof, she would take her to Nogokpo and there would be a war between her and the gods.



