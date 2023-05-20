‘You dress in a way that shows it's not just food you’re selling’ - Pastor indirectly jabs Hilda Baci

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

A Nigerian Pastor has raised concerns over Hilda Baci's style of dressing.



After Hilda’s historic feat, social media was flooded with pictures of all kinds, some of which raised brows.



Netizens thronged Hilda Baci’s Instagram to check out her posts, in the quest to discover more about the popular ‘record-breaking chef’.



A look at the 27-year-old actress cum chef’s Instagram page captures her in different kinds of outfits, most of which are hot and saucy.



Bikini fits, clothes defining her curves, and exposing parts of her banging body among others were spotted.



However, a pastor has indirectly reacted to this development.



In excerpts of his sermon which has gone viral, he noted that any individual who attains a higher dimension in life must dress accordingly.



He said, no matter the record an individual breaks, they must endeavor to dress in a way that projects their achievement and not their bodies.



“There is something that the book of proverbs called the attire of a harlot. It means if you see a demon girl, you can know from her dressing. It doesn’t matter the record she break. There is a way you can dress and we will suspect that it is not food this person is selling,” he said.



Although he did not mention Hilda’s name, many linked his sermon to Hilda Baci, particularly because he cited a record-breaking attempt in his speech.



Reacting to this comment, scores of netizens took to the comment section to share interesting opinions about the sermon.



“No matter the record you break, there’s a way you’ll dress and we’ll know it’s not just food you’re selling” - Pastor preaches days after Hilda Baci broke Guinness Record



I decided to keep my mouth shut when I saw some of her indecent pictures. I knew someone will talk about it some day. Remember you will be addressed the way you dressed. Islam has thought our own women to dress decently. Alhamdulillah. — I am S.G (@rawshild) May 20, 2023

Frankly speaking. B4 now I’ve wondered why she dresses like that. Even celebrities doesn’t dress like hers. Her manager needs to council her Abeg. — JAMES (@ezeh112) May 20, 2023

My thoughts the first time I saw her. No lies detected but our generation nor like truth — Christopher IK (@EdialeC) May 20, 2023

When i heard about her, i went ro her page n when i saw some pictures of her.... i had some rethink just like the pastor too.... my opinion plz. I understand what the MoG is saying. — Hooladeemeji (@Hooladeemeji) May 20, 2023

Well, he is morally & spiritually correct. While we commend her resilience & passion, we must also be wary of overall motive if certain things point to likely decay in transmitting behaviour to the society. — Oluwamitidamilare (@damigreat) May 20, 2023

My thought when I started seeing the pictures of Hilda flood the internet.



Some doors will not open to her for that singular reason. — CJ2 (@Thing_Of_Ours7) May 20, 2023

My thoughts exactly. Her dressing has inadvertently unveiled her true character, which is the only requirement needed for sustainable and godly achievements in life. — Lincoln Amas (@AmasLincoln) May 20, 2023

Nooo.. this is unnecessary, if you want to preach about indecency do that, you have no right to judge, I'm sorry but this is why people run away from churches, not because they don't want to hear the truth but because they are being judge by people that are supposed to help them — Olaoluwakiitan (@kittie_Oh) May 20, 2023

There is no single place where Hilda goes half naked sir

Preach salvation don't preach hate here

Well you too want to trend along with her — Balogun Sunday oluwapelumi applegate (@applegatehycent) May 20, 2023

So the pastor is the one to tell her how to dress or what her dressing represents? Okay let me use this medium to tell the pastor that hell fire awaits him too. Abi!! Since we can now start judging ppl by what we see. Common!! Who is this person sef? — Èkó Hove Livsmedel (Nneka) (@akenn007) May 20, 2023

Na rubbish like this make me nor dey go church,pastor dey gossip and members dey clap for am???

Oga preach the gospel and get out of there ???? — Lion???? (@21Question_) May 20, 2023

