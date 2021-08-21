You don't respect, I will deal with you – Sarkodie to Dee Money, Joey B

After Dee Money wondered if Sarkodie’s whatsApp still works, indicating that the latter has refused to reply the messages of the former, the accused has responded in a manner described by many as humorous.



On the back of claims by some musicians that Sarkodie has on countless occasions ignored their calls and messages, Sarkodie tweeted a screenshot conversation he had with South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, triggering a reply from Dee Money, who wondered if Sarkodie is active on WhatsApp.



“Ah, so your whatsapp dey work? Cool,” Dee Money’s tweet on August 19 read.



The tweet stirred up controversy, with a section of the public revisiting Sarkodie’s habit of not replying messages. Considering that the two have a song titled ‘Finish Line’ coupled with accusations by seasoned musicians including Edem, Kwaw Kese, Sherifa Gunu, Freddy Meiway, and Yemi Alade that Sarkodie has ignored them, the most decorated African act was not spared the backlash.



On August 20, Sarkodie wished colleague rapper Joey B a happy birthday on Twitter. His response was the question Dee Money had posed to Sarkodie: “Ah, so your whatsapp dey work?”.



Having taken notice of the phrase, Saturday, August 21, Sarkodie showed a whimsical sense of humour in his response.





I will definitely deal with @IamDeeMoneey and @1RealJoeyB when I get back to ???????? … Monbu whee