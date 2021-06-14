'You don’t need someone on your song to make it a song' – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian multiple award-winning singer and songwriter, Akwaboah Jnr, has posited that musicians do not exactly need to feature other musicians to make their songs relevant.



Speaking on Y102.5FM, Kumasi’s Ryse N Shyne, he said this to NY DJ, explaining why his upcoming album ‘lighthouse’ barely has any features.



“This album is 90% me, reason being that I’m trying to make a statement. Sometimes, honestly, you don’t need somebody on your song to make a song. If God says it’s going to be then it’s going to be”, he said.



Akwaboah disclosed that he has only a few artistes whom he is very close and comfortable with, on the album. “I’ve got Efya on the album, I’ve got Adina on it, I’ve got Strongman obviously, and I’ve got Sarkodie on it”, the singer revealed.



The sensational singer stated that he does not know yet the number of songs that he will be putting on the album, but promised to share that detail with YFM as soon as he confirms.