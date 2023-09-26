You don’t need hit songs to stay relevant in the industry - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Legendary musician, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has entreated young artistes in the music industry to focus on making quality and timeless songs instead of just hits.



The musician, known for his hit track "Simigwa Do", debunked the perception that musicians need hit songs to stay consistent in the industry, according to him, the creation of carefully crafted music that connects with people is what should be done instead of just hits.



Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Gyedu Blay Ambolley argued that quality music that still makes waves is better than just making forgettable hit songs.



“I don’t subscribe to the idea that a musician has to constantly release hits upon hits to make a mark. If you ever dream of making a name for yourself in this industry, go harder, and make timeless music. Focus on the quality of your music and the issues you want to tackle so that your audience can best relate with your craft even when you go silent for a while,” he expressed.



He added that hit songs are only preferred by event organizers who would want to cash out from performances and would not help build the artistes craft in any way.



“The idea that a musician has to release hit songs every day is funny. If you are only looking at getting gigs to play, then you can focus on making hits because that is what event organisers want. They only look at exploiting your currency to make money for themselves and not help you build your craft. But if you have plans, then make quality and timeless music,” he said.



