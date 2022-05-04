‘You don’t live in my house, you won’t understand’ – Yul Edochie addresses critics again

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yul Edochie speaks on marriage brouhaha again



Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie thinks he should be cut some slack



Yul Edochie attacked online over second marriage issues



Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has asked critics to tone down on the attacks fired at him as he believes that people aren’t abreast with his reasons for marrying a second wife.



According to the popular actor who has been ‘crucified’ for having a son with his side chic and making her his second wife, he has genuine reasons for his actions.



Tensions have heightened and Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, have been dragged on social media following the development.



That’s not all, it appears Yul has been ‘fed to the dogs’ as two of his brothers have also publicly distanced themselves from the issue.



They have also established that their family isn’t in support of Yul’s actions.



But touching on all these, the Nollywood actor thinks he has been unfairly judged.



In an Instagram live session with P-Square’s Paul Okoye, Yul emphasized that the public has zero knowledge of what he usually battles with, in his home.



“People are talking about something that they don’t know the root of. There is always a reason for something and they don’t know the root. Everybody who is shouting and insulting me don’t live in my house. Nobody has asked what the issue is. As a man, you don’t say everything in public, you just protect your family. I’d rather take all the heat, because they will never understand. But I understand their pain,” He stated in an Instagram live session with P-Square’s Paul Okoye.



Watch the video below:







