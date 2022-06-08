You don’t deserve to be educating audience on radio – Wei Ye Oteng tells Mr. Logic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Music producer, Wei Ye Oteng, has descended on entertainment critic, Mr. Logic.



Oteng complained about how dance moves are fast-killing hit songs.



He said it is important for the songs to be allowed to grow organically than to force them to trends.



Wei Ye Oteng also stressed the relevance of radio and TV promos despite the availability of social media.



Mr. Logic disagreed with him during a discussion on Hitz FM.



Reacting to Logic’s statement in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Oteng stated that he does not deserve to be educating the audience on the radio because his way of understanding is like Shatta Bundle’s shoe.



He wrote on Facebook: “Mr. Logic on hits FM, you have a problem, your understanding is like shatta bundle shoe

You don’t deserve to be educating audience on radio, koraaaaaaa.”(sic)



