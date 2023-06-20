You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 20Article 1789349

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'You dier don’t shut up' - Efia Odo warns Shatta Wale for teasing Sarkodie

Popular Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Efia Odo, made her voice heard on the bird application software when she responded to a series of tweets by Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

On June 19, 2023, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to express his thoughts over Yvonne Nelson's claims against Sarkodie.

Specifically, he referred to the chapter titled 'Abortion,' where Nelson reveals her past pregnancy with Sarkodie in 2010 and his alleged refusal to take responsibility.

In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale teased Sarkodie while stating that he would act as an advocate for him, demanding video evidence to substantiate the claims made against him by Yvonne Nelson.

Shatta Wale expressed skepticism about the allegations and insisted on concrete proof to validate the accusations, all while poking fun at Sarkodie.

In a humorous manner, he even playfully referred to a courtroom setting, exclaiming, "Please court riseeeeeee!!! Am about to win this matter for Sark... Let us pray."

However, in response to Shatta Wale's tweets, Efia Odo didn't hold back and asked him to shut up.

"You dier don't shut up," expressing her disagreement with Shatta Wale's stance.

Her response conveyed her disagreement with Shatta Wale's stance, and she urged him to refrain from further comments on the matter, suggesting that she had some personal information or gossip that she could potentially reveal about him.





