You could have delivered in a more intelligent way – Arnold to Sarkodie over media jab

On the back of Sarkodie’s remarks that Ghanaian radio presenters who have not been to BBC nor Choice are not qualified to criticize musicians for their inability to make a move into the international market, journalist and entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has described the comparison as flimsy, lousy and flippant.



Making a submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, monitored by GhanaWeb, the opinionated journalist said although Sarkodie is “one of the most intelligent guys in the industry”, the musician’s comment about radio presenters in his latest interview was hollow.



“I believe if given another opportunity to have a go at the question he was asked, maybe there would be a certain revision in his answers,” said Arnold who didn’t seem happy about the response.



“I don’t know who has frustrated Sarkodie to that point, scrutinized him to the point where he will be frustrated in answering a question he could have figured out a more intelligent way of delivering. I felt his answer was quite unfortunate,” the entertainment critic added.



In his recent interview with Fire Stick, Sarkodie speaking in Pidgin English expressed concern over the pressure on Ghanaian artistes to break boundaries. He could not fathom why radio presenters who have been on the local scene for years would criticize musicians for not penetrating territories.



“You, you dey radio for Ghana for close to 20 years wey you no fit come enter Choice for here or BBC. I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move. Because me I go BBC because it is Komla Dumor wey e make I go,” Sarkodie said.



The musician, according to Arnold, missed the plot. Aside from citing Sarkodie for engaging in pointless comparison, he argued that some media moguls, including Abeiku Santana, Kwasi Aboagye, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Gifty Anti, Delay have made enormous progress, become influential and changed narratives having been in the space for years despite not being with an international media.



“Sarkodie wants to tell me Kwasi Aboagye doesn’t have any moral right to discuss whoever with regard to international exposure. Sarkodie wants to tell me that Abeiku Santana with all the years of expertise he has garnered in the media doesn’t have any moral right to discuss him when it comes to international leverage… He didn’t get any example to cite than Choice FM.”



“His comparison is flimsy, lousy and flippant. You don’t need to make a move to BBC or pass through Choice to hit a milestone in your career. Kwasi Aboagye, for example, started from a mobile DJ to Programmes Manager. That progression is what? The gentleman has been at one place but has progressed to a Manager,” Arnold noted.



